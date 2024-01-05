Creative thinking in spades ... and hoes

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

If either Craig Paddon or Shirley Welsh can’t find the garden rake, they do know where they can find a spare.

The Dunedin couple have created a novel picket fence at the front of their Mornington Rd property using an assortment of vintage gardening implements.

Forks, hoes, shovels, spades and even a scythe take the place of traditional palings and are an appropriate nod to the couple’s four-year project landscaping the section with a variety of native plants.