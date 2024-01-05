Creative thinking in spades ... and hoes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
If either Craig Paddon or Shirley Welsh can’t find the garden rake, they do know where they can find a spare.
The Dunedin couple have created a novel picket fence at the front of their Mornington Rd property using an assortment of vintage gardening implements.
Forks, hoes, shovels, spades and even a scythe take the place of traditional palings and are an appropriate nod to the couple’s four-year project landscaping the section with a variety of native plants.