Crews attend fire at Mosgiel nursery

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Emergency services spent hours fighting a blaze at a Mosgiel plant nursery this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire started in a wood pile at Wal’s Plant and Fun Land about 4am.

    Crews from Mosgiel and Lookout point responded and found it had spread to a nearby shelter belt.

    They called for backup and crews from Roslyn and Outram, as well as a tanker from Wakari, joined to fight the blaze.

    It about two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire using multiple hoses, he said.

    Crews left the scene about 6.30 and a fire investigator was on site this afternoon.

    The cause of the fire was still undetermined. 

