Crews attend fire at Mosgiel nursery

Emergency services spent hours fighting a blaze at a Mosgiel plant nursery this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire started in a wood pile at Wal’s Plant and Fun Land about 4am.

Crews from Mosgiel and Lookout point responded and found it had spread to a nearby shelter belt.

They called for backup and crews from Roslyn and Outram, as well as a tanker from Wakari, joined to fight the blaze.

It about two-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire using multiple hoses, he said.

Crews left the scene about 6.30 and a fire investigator was on site this afternoon.

The cause of the fire was still undetermined.