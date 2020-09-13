Sunday, 13 September 2020

Crews called out to student area couch fires

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Crews extinguished two couch fires in Dunedin's student area this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Willowbank and Dunedin Central were sent to a couch fire in Castle St, in North Dunedin, at 12.44am.

    Initial reports were that it was a house fire, but it was later reported as a couch fire.

    Willowbank crews later extinguished a second couch fire in Leith St, at 6.39am, she said.
     

