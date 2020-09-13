Crews called out to student area couch fires

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Crews extinguished two couch fires in Dunedin's student area this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Willowbank and Dunedin Central were sent to a couch fire in Castle St, in North Dunedin, at 12.44am.
Initial reports were that it was a house fire, but it was later reported as a couch fire.
Willowbank crews later extinguished a second couch fire in Leith St, at 6.39am, she said.