Abandoned jet ski destroyed in fire

Dunedin police are investigating after a jet ski was set on fire early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were notified of an arson incident in Taieri Mouth Rd, Kuri Bush, about 6am.

The jet ski had been abandoned and set alight along a remote forest road.

It was spotted by passing motorist.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended and the jet ski was completely destroyed.

A police investigation was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

