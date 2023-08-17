Alleged drink driver dobbed in by worried resident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Concord resident has helped Dunedin police reduce the number of drink drivers on the city’s roads by dobbing in a woman who allegedly drove home while under the influence of alcohol late last night.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a house in Winifred St, about 11.30pm, and spoke to a 45-year-old woman who had driven there.
He said she blew a breath alcohol level of 711mcg. The limit is 250mcg.
She is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on a drink driving charge.
Earlier, at 7.20pm, Police stopped a 58-year-old woman at a checkpoint in Corstorphine Rd.
She blew a breath alcohol level of 376mcg and was issued an infringement notice.
And at 5.20pm, an 18-year-old driver was stopped in Andersons Bay Rd and found to have a suspended drivers licence.
His car was impounded and he is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court, charged with driving while suspended.