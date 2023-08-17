Alleged drink driver dobbed in by worried resident

A Concord resident has helped Dunedin police reduce the number of drink drivers on the city’s roads by dobbing in a woman who allegedly drove home while under the influence of alcohol late last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a house in Winifred St, about 11.30pm, and spoke to a 45-year-old woman who had driven there.

He said she blew a breath alcohol level of 711mcg. The limit is 250mcg.

She is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on a drink driving charge.

Earlier, at 7.20pm, Police stopped a 58-year-old woman at a checkpoint in Corstorphine Rd.

She blew a breath alcohol level of 376mcg and was issued an infringement notice.

And at 5.20pm, an 18-year-old driver was stopped in Andersons Bay Rd and found to have a suspended drivers licence.

His car was impounded and he is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court, charged with driving while suspended.

