Armed police descend on Dunedin beach

A reporter at the scene witnessed two police officers, one armed with a rifle, searching Ocean View Beach and surrounding paths through tussock off Brighton Rd.
The police were understood to be searching for a man with dreadlocks.
A police spokesperson said they were called to the area after receiving reports of a person acting suspiciously.
They would not provide further detail.
The armed offenders squad had not been deployed but armed police were on the scene.