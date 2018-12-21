Friday, 21 December 2018

Armed police descend on Dunedin beach

    By George Block
    Armed police searched the beach and dunes at Ocean View on Friday evening for an offender. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Armed police have descended on a Dunedin beach as part of a manhunt this afternoon.

    A reporter at the scene witnessed two police officers, one armed with a rifle, searching Ocean View Beach and surrounding paths through tussock off Brighton Rd.

    The police were understood to be searching for a man with dreadlocks.

    A police spokesperson said they were called to the area after receiving reports of a person acting suspiciously.

    They would not provide further detail.

    The armed offenders squad had not been deployed but armed police were on the scene.

