Arrest after windows smashed

A man was taken to hospital after smashing windows in a Dunedin street, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Cumberland St at midnight on Saturday after the 18-year-old punched two windows at a property.

He was arrested and taken to Dunedin Hospital and assessed due to cuts to his knuckles.

The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz