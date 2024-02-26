Monday, 26 February 2024

Arrest after windows smashed

    By Tim Scott
    A man was taken to hospital after smashing windows in a Dunedin street, police say. 

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Cumberland St at midnight on Saturday after the 18-year-old punched two windows at a property.

    He was arrested and taken to Dunedin Hospital and assessed due to cuts to his knuckles.

    The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

