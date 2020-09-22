Tuesday, 22 September 2020

10.56 am

Balclutha driver four times over limit on motorway: police

    By John Lewis
    A driver bound for Balclutha had their journey cut short on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway yesterday, after she was found to be more than four times over the legal breath alcohol limit.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to South Rd, following complaints about an intoxicated woman driving south on State Highway 1.

    The 31-year-old Balclutha woman was pulled over about 3pm and blew 1064mcg.

    The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

    She is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court this week.
     

