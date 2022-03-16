Boy believed to have been behind thefts of four cars

Police have referred a Mosgiel boy to Youth Aid after an alleged crime spree that included stealing four cars from the Mosgiel area.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said between February 21 and March 14 the boy was believed to be responsible for nine thefts from cars, four thefts of cars and for failing to stop for police.

"Mosgiel Police have spoken to a young person who has been responsible for this offending and he has been referred to Youth Aid," Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police would like to remind everyone to remove all valuables from cars, even when parked outside over night as they become attractive to thieves who will break in and steal them, he said.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 111, he said.