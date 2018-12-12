Brassed off at Dunedin metal theft

Residents in Carrol St have been left brassed off after a haul of valuable metal was stolen from their home in a day time burglary.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a collection of brass was stolen from a garage in the Dunedin street between midday and 2pm on Tuesday.

Tools and ornaments containing brass were among the stolen items.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact police or crimestoppers.

Depending on the quality a kilogram of brass can fetch up to $4 at a scrap metal yard.