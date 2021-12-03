Friday, 3 December 2021

Bystanders' attempt to stop drink driver praised

    By Daisy Hudson
    Police are praising the actions of bystanders who tried to stop an intoxicated man from driving in central Dunedin.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 20-year-old man was kicked out of The Baa Bar at 7.10pm on Thursday because of his behaviour.

    He then got into his car and drove down the street, nearly crashing into a parked car.

    A passenger in the vehicle tried to stop him driving, as did witnesses who also called police.

    When stopped by police, he recorded a breath alcohol level of 1118mcg, nearly five times the legal limit.

    "Police thank those that tried to stop him driving, and also called police.

    "We continue to checkpoints around the city, and every driver stopped is breath tested to make the roads safe."

    Later on Thursday night at 11.20pm, police were called to Highcliff Rd after a 47-year-old woman crashed her car into a parked car, which then clipped another car.

    The woman appeared drunk and refused to be breath tested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    She was taken to the police station for a blood sample to be taken.

