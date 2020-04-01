Car crashes into lamp post after driver evades police

A car smashed into a lamp post and a tree in Dunedin yesterday after the driver evaded police.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 2002 blue Ford motor vehicle was travelling south on Hillside Rd "at speed" just before 7pm.

Police stopped the vehicle on the same road, near Bathgate Park, but when police approached the driver accelerated away, before turning left down Helena St.

He said the vehicle failed to navigate the corner and was found a short time later, on MacAndrew Rd, where the collision occurred.

The airbags had been activated and the driver, still with the vehicle, was arrested.

The driver blew an excess breath alcohol reading of 508mcg and is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today.