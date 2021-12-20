Monday, 20 December 2021

Car trouble for alleged burglar

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A man involved in a burglary trying to leave the scene had car trouble, crashed into another vehicle before making off on foot, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 31-year-old was seen by an off-duty police officer in George St after the suspect left a burglary in Union St West about 4.20pm on Saturday.

    The man and his 44-year-old female associate tried to leave in a vehicle, but failed to do a hill start.

    The vehicle coasted down the hill and hit another parked vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The pair got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot.

    The man then convinced a member of the public to give him a ride to a Brockville property before being located and arrested.

    He would appear in court today facing charges for burglary, careless driving and driving while disqualified.

    Police were still looking for the female associate, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

     

