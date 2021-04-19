Monday, 19 April 2021

10.52 am

Charity walker warned by police before he was hit by car

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man who had just hours earlier been warned for walking on the road while on a charity walk was seriously injured in a hit and run.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the man was on a charity walk from Bluff to Kaitaia when police warned him for walking in a manner that risked being hit by a car on State Highway One on Saturday.

    Later that day, he was run over by a green sedan near the intersection of Braeside and Main South Rd in Mosgiel.

    The vehicle then drove off.

    The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

    Police want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or had information about the car. 

