Defendant kicked Corrections officer, punched policeman in head

Police stand outside the Dunedin Courthouse after a defendant allegedly physically lashed out at custodial staff. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Two people required medical attention after a defendant allegedly physically lashed out at custodial staff because his bail was declined.

Joseph Wiremu Turipa, 38, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, facing theft charges.

He applied for bail, but Judge David Robinson declined the application, which set the defendant off.

Turipa kicked a Corrections officer in the chest, knocking him over, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A police officer attempted to intervene and was ‘‘punched a couple of times in the head’’, he said.

Both staff sought medical attention and the Corrections officer injured his ankle.

The extent of both victims’ injuries were not yet known.

‘‘Because [Turipa has] been remanded in custody, he hasn’t been arrested yet, but further charges are expected,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

They were waiting to see the extent of the injuries to determine the most appropriate charges.

When the alleged attack broke out, the court was cleared and Turipa was restrained by police, Corrections and court security staff and taken back to the court cells, he said.

‘‘It’s an unfortunate reality that part of the role [of a police officer] involves being assaulted at all times of the day, and it’s an unfortunate risk associated with the job,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz