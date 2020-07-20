Skip to main content
Dunedin Railways seeking to offload assets
Looking for a life-sized railway set?
'More than road rage': Pair sentenced for vicious assault
'More than road rage': Pair sentenced for vicious assault
The single beep of a car horn led to a man being viciously assaulted on a service station forecourt by two men, a court has heard.
KiwiRail out to hire 10 city apprentices
KiwiRail out to hire 10 city apprentices
Kiwirail is hoping to hire 10 railway apprentices in Dunedin to work on a Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) project starting next month.
Alumni details possibly at risk after cyber attack
Alumni details possibly at risk after cyber attack
The personal details of some University of Otago alumni may have been compromised in a cyberattack.
Octacan collection on target
Octacan collection on target
Good weather and lively social media were likely contributors to the success of yesterday’s Octacan collection, to back Presbyterian Support Otago’s foodbank.
District plan mediation decision causes friction
District plan mediation decision causes friction
A heated discussion preceded a decision this week to delegate Dunedin city councillor David Benson-Pope the authority to approve mediation resolving appeals of the city’s second-generation district...
Concerns over plans for landfill near airport
Concerns over plans for landfill near airport
Dunedin Airport expects to be kept fully informed about any plans for a future landfill in the area, chief executive Richard Roberts says.
Defrauding a dying man: Kloogh's predatory behaviour unmasked
Defrauding a dying man: Kloogh’s predatory behaviour unmasked
Breaking News
When Chris Churcher lost his fight with cancer in 2019, he died believing he was leaving his family financially secure.
Man knocked on motel doors looking for 'single ladies'
Man knocked on motel doors looking for 'single ladies'
A man trespassing at a Dunedin motel last night knocked on the doors of rooms asking if there were "any single ladies".
Unexplained fire rips through two parked tour buses
Unexplained fire rips through two parked tour buses
The cause of a fire which engulfed two tour buses in Dunedin is still "unexplained".
International acts unlikely until end of 2021: stadium company
International acts unlikely until end of 2021: stadium company
International acts are unlikely to perform in Dunedin before the end of next year, the company that manages Forsyth Barr Stadium is predicting.
'Delusional' Kloogh sentenced to almost nine years
'Delusional' Kloogh sentenced to almost nine years
Breaking News 2.50 pm
A disgraced Dunedin financial adviser whose "unconscionable'' offending included visiting victims of his multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme on their death beds has been sentenced to almost nine years prison.
Car driven away with officer's hand trapped
Car driven away with officer’s hand trapped
The driver of a stolen car in Dunedin sped away with a police officer’s hand trapped in a door of the vehicle.
Commerce Commission to hold forums for price rise feedback
Commerce Commission to hold forums for price rise feedback
Otago residents and businesses opposed to power price hikes as part of Aurora Energy’s proposed $383million programme to save its network will be able to push for the hikes to be deferred.
Teaching digital for hospital
Teaching digital for hospital
New digital health qualifications being offered by the University of Otago next year will help prepare for the new Dunedin Hospital’s more digital focus.
Push for change after daughter's death
Push for change after daughter's death at party
The parents of a 19-year-old who died at a Dunedin flat party are not angry, but want to see change.
Residents to have say on significant power price hikes
Residents to have say on significant power price hikes
Otago residents and businesses against significant power price hikes to pay for Aurora Energy's massive reinvestment programme will be able to push for spending to be deferred to soften the blow.
Police appeal after spike in car thefts
Police appeal after spike in car thefts
A group of youths may be behind several car thefts and prominent graffiti in Dunedin.
'Dark store' decision due soon
‘Dark store’ decision due soon
The Warehouse is expected to announce a decision about its central Dunedin store on Monday.
DCC debt to top $1 billion
DCC debt to top $1 billion
The debt of Dunedin City Council and its companies is expected to pass $1 billion in 2023 while Aurora Energy makes a major investment in its ageing network.
