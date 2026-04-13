Two staff hospitalised after Dunedin Airport chemical incident

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Two Dunedin Airport staff members have been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after potentially being exposed to a toxic chemical.

Firefighters were called to the Dunedin Airport's Wastewater Treatment Plant in Airport Rd, Momona at about 11.50am this morning.

Smoke could be seen flowing into the air, which was initially believed to be caused by a chemical spill.

It was later confirmed there was no spill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said Outram, St Kilda, Mosgiel, Lookout Point, Dunedin all helped at the scene.

Outram and Mosgiel were the first to arrive, who then transmitted a second alarm, which called out a command unit and a hazmat unit.

"There were two people there that possibly may have been exposed, so an ambulance was called," he said.

Police were also called to the scene due to the proximity to the Dunedin Airport.

The spokesman said it had been confirmed there was no actual spill.

"There were some chemicals there that were of concern . . . we're still there assisting and trying to make everything safe.

A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said staff called emergency services are smelling an "unfamiliar odour" in the air.

Emergency services were called in straight away as part of the airports HAZCHEM response process, she said.

"Two staff members who were onsite were taken to Dunedin Hospital for checks and observation as a precautionary measure however they had not suffered any significant impact.

"We have since heard from them both and they are doing fine."

She said Fenz was currently neutralising the site, and an investigation would be conducted in due course.

However, the focus for now was the safety of their staff and the site.

There was no impact on airport operations, she said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz