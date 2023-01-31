Drink-driver had children in car

Dunedin police were left disappointed by drunk drivers over the weekend, including a woman charged with endangering youth after being discovered five times the legal alcohol limit with two children in her car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a 44-year-old woman in Portobello Rd, who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1254mcg, about 5.30pm on Friday.

The woman had two children in the car at the time, aged 5 and 15 years old, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was arrested and charged with drink-driving and endangering children.

Later that evening, about 9pm, officers stopped a 21-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1257mcg.

The man told officers he had been drinking with mates at a flat.

Both drivers had their licenses suspended and would appear in court, along with another driver who recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Five other drivers were also issued with tickets for being intoxicated.

While it was disappointing anyone was caught drinking and driving at all, it was concerning two of the motorists stopped by police over the weekend blew over 1200mcg, he said.

There were plenty of other options that did not involve getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"If you’re drinking, don’t drive — make alternative arrangements," Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police would continue to be out and about breath testing drivers.

