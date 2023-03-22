Drink driver hit two parked cars

After driving around Dunedin for about four hours this morning, a 31-year-old man has been arrested for crashing into parked cars while more than twice the legal breath alcohol limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man was travelling down Brockville Rd about 6.30am, lost control on a corner and crashed into two parked cars, before crossing the centre-line and stopping on the wrong side of the road.

The parked cars were damaged, but no one was injured.

"The 31-year-old male was intoxicated and he blew 600mcg per litre of breath," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, drink driving and driving while disqualified."