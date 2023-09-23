Driver rams police car, flees

The driver of a stolen car rammed a police vehicle and then fled by driving the wrong way on the Southern Motorway early yesterday, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Calton Hill address about 12.40am to reports of a group of people fighting in Panmure Ave.

On their way to the fight, officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven towards them in Riselaw Rd.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned on to Panmure Ave.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were waiting at the other end of the street.

However, the stolen vehicle was then deliberately rammed into that patrol vehicle.

The vehicle then fled, driving northbound in the southbound lane on State Highway 1, he said.

Police did not pursue the vehicle due to the nature of the driving and eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was abandoned in Lomond St, Caversham.

Both the police car and the stolen car suffered minor damage, he said.

Police were following positive lines of inquiry regarding the incident, but the investigation was ongoing, he said.

■ Police 105, file number: 230922/1615

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz