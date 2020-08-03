'Drunk and drowsy': Man found with drugs and gun on side of road

A man was found "drunk and drowsy" and in possession of drugs and a rifle at the side of a Dunedin road at the weekend, police say.

Police were alerted by concerned Halfway Bush residents who saw a man laying in his car at the side of the road on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police arrived at the scene at 2pm to find a young man who appeared drunk and drowsy.

The man was spoken to and pulled out of the Ford Ranger by police.

During a search of the car, police found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cannabis, a .222 Remington rifle and 12 rounds of ammunition, he said.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court and faced four drug related charges and two charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.