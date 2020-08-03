Monday, 3 August 2020

11.05 am

'Drunk and drowsy': Man found with drugs and gun on side of road

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man was found "drunk and drowsy" and in possession of drugs and a rifle at the side of a Dunedin road at the weekend, police say.

    Police were alerted by concerned Halfway Bush residents who saw a man laying in his car at the side of the road on Saturday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police arrived at the scene at 2pm to find a young man who appeared drunk and drowsy.

    The man was spoken to and pulled out of the Ford Ranger by police.

    During a search of the car, police found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cannabis, a .222 Remington rifle and 12 rounds of ammunition, he said.

    The man would appear in Dunedin District Court and faced four drug related charges and two charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter