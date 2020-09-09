Drunken fight outside South Dunedin Cash Converters

Two drunk men in their 50s were warned by police after a fist-fight outside Cash Converters in Dunedin at 1pm yesterday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to fighting on King Edward St at 1pm.

A 54-year-old and a 51-year-old man were both drunk and got into a fist-fight outside Cash Converters.

The 54-year-old had cuts and bruises to his face and a potential broken nose, and was taken to Dunedin Hospital by attending officers.

Both parties were warned for fighting, he said.

Meanwhile, at 1.30pm on Princes St, a 49-year-old man was driving when he was crashed into from behind by a Toyota Landcruiser.

The driver then fled the scene.

Snr Sgt Bond said enquiries were continuing to locate the driver.