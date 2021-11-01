Dunedin police disappointed with number of drink drivers

Police are disappointed with the number of drivers on the road with significant alcohol levels in Dunedin this weekend.

There were five cases of people blowing excess blood alcohol levels across the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police received multiple driving complains about a red Ford Falcon on Saturday at about 4.30pm.

Police found the driver to be an 18-year-old man who was driving friends from Balclutha to a party in Dunedin.

The driver was on his restricted license, was not wearing a seatbelt and recorded an excess blood alcohol level of 377mcg.

The alcohol limit for drivers under 20-years-old is zero and is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath for those over 20-years-old.

An infringement notice had been issued and the man was summoned to court.

Later in the day a 45-year-old man was caught with an excess breath alcohol level of 600mcg in Andersons Bay Rd at 6pm.

The man was summoned to court, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

At 1.20am on Sunday morning a 20-year-old man on a learner license blew an excess breath alcohol level of 695mcg in Stuart St.

At 2am a 22-year-old female was driving down Victoria Rd when police noticed she had a blown tire.

She was stopped in Albert Rd and was taken to the Dunedin Central police station for alcohol testing procedures.

The woman recorded an evidential breath testing result of 591mcg and was summoned to court.

At 7.15pm a 29-year-old female driving a Ford Focus was caught driving 123kmh in a 100 zone.

She blew an evidential breath test of 400mcg and was forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

There was "again a disappointing number of impaired drivers with significant breath alcohol levels located across the city over the weekend", Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Those individuals put all road users at risk, he said.

Police were also regularly identifying drivers across all license levels exceeding the speed limit by at least 10kmh.

"The speed limit is not a target, it is the maximum you are allowed to travel."

That included while driving in perfect weather and on suitable road conditions, he said.