Fight breaks out after burglary spree interrupted

A trio of young men threatened to "shank" a group of university students after their North Dunedin burglary spree was interrupted, police say.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police were called to Dundas St, North Dunedin at 4.15am on Friday after three young men were spotted fighting in the middle of the road.

Police arrived and arrested the three, aged 15, 17 and 21, for disorderly behaviour and found they had been tried to start another fight on the street.

The trio had threatened to "shank" a group of university students.

Police found the three had no weapons or objects on them to be able to "shank" the students, Snr Sgt Reay said.

After inquiries, they found the trio were responsible for breaking into a flat on the street and stealing a stereo speaker.

"They were in the process of entering another nearby address when they were confronted and the fight broke out," Snr Sgt Reay said.

The trio were all charged with burglary, the 21-year-old would appear in Dunedin District Court and the other two would be in Youth Court later this week.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz