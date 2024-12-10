Five vehicles taken by joyriding teens - police

Police examine an allegedly stolen Mazda Familia in Kaikorai Valley Rd on Tuesday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Four teenagers were arrested last night after playing bumper cars around Dunedin with a collection of allegedly stolen vehicles.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police conducted area searches all over Dunedin after multiple reports of stolen vehicles.

The officers received a call about two vehicles ramming into one another as they sped along Kaikorai Valley Rd at 2.40am.

Police located one of the allegedly stolen vehicles dumped on the side of the road and called in the dog squad.

They located two teenagers at the top of Stone St, Kaikorai Valley, and located a further two nearby.

All four — aged between 14 and 16 — were arrested and charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Vehicles were located around the city, one was stolen from North Dunedin and located in Mosgiel, another was stolen from Pine Hill and dumped in Kaikorai Valley.

Inquiries into the number of cars stolen were ongoing, however police have so far found five vehicles — three Toyota Aquas, one Toyota Mark X and one Mazda Familia, Snr Sgt Bond said.

