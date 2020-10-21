Wednesday, 21 October 2020

11.15 am

Four arrested after drug raids in Dunedin, Oamaru

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Methamphetamine, cannabis and firearms were netted in police raids in Dunedin and Oamaru yesterday.

    Four people were arrested in relation to the search warrants carried out by police aimed at targeting the scale and supply of methamphetamine.

    A police media release said the four arrested faced charges in relation to methamphetamine supply, cannabis cultivation and unlawful possession of firearms.

    Two women, aged 22 and 25, and two men, aged 31 and 38, were due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

    Police said they were committed to investigating the sale and supply of illicit drugs, and anyone with information was encouraged to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg