Jail term, driving ban for repeat drink-driver

A recidivist drink-driver claimed he had turned over a new leaf - then stole a bottle of vodka during a drinking binge.

Tukere Robert Thompson (37) was caught drink-driving for the fourth time, on June 13, while driving mates home in Surrey St.

He was nearly twice the legal limit at the time.

Because of his criminal history, the court ordered a Probation report to consider sentencing options.

Thompson was interviewed and was adamant he wanted to turn his life around and confront his alcohol demons.

His counsel Jim Takas called him ``a man on the cusp of change''

and told the court Thompson wanted a chance to attend residential rehabilitation to do so.

Five days before his sentencing, things went awry.

After a day of drinking vodka with associates, Thompson went to a Mosgiel liquor store for a top-up. He selected a $40 bottle of the same spirit and handed the manager $20 at the counter.

When quizzed about the half-payment, Thompson became confrontational, the court heard.

He walked off with the vodka and said he would settle the bill the following day.

When the defendant woke up in a cell the next day, he had no memory of the incident, Mr Takas said.

``It shows you have absolutely zero control and you just get yourself drunk, totally written off,'' Judge Kevin Phillips said.

Thompson was also before the Dunedin District Court last week on a charge of breaching a sentence of supervision, which he had received previously.

Between November and June he had failed to turn up to counselling sessions repeatedly, the court heard.

The judge said it was ``just wrong'' to invest resources in Thompson again when he had rejected previous interventions.

Thompson was jailed for six months and banned from driving for six months.

Judge Phillips also imposed six months' post-detention conditions which provided for the defendant's desire to attend rehabilitation.