Friday, 6 May 2022

Man allegedly fired shots from balcony

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A suspected drug dealer prompted an armed offenders squad callout after allegedly firing an air rifle in a central Dunedin suburb.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 22-year-old man discharged an air rifle from a balcony in Elm Row about 9pm on Wednesday.

    Downstairs neighbours heard the shot and came outside to have a look, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man allegedly fired another shot, this time towards the vicinity of a neighbour.

    The armed offenders squad was then called out.

    When the man was approached, he came at police holding a baseball bat.

    He also had a knife on his person.

    When he was arrested, the air rifle was recovered, along with a significant amount of cannabis, and the man was also found to have breached bail conditions.

    The man, Vaughan Keegan Anderson, appeared in court yesterday, charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of supply, discharging an airgun with intent to injure, two charges of discharging an airgun near a dwelling with intent to frighten and unlawful possession of a knife and baseball bat.

    He was remanded in custody until Thursday.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter