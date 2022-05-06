Man allegedly fired shots from balcony

A suspected drug dealer prompted an armed offenders squad callout after allegedly firing an air rifle in a central Dunedin suburb.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 22-year-old man discharged an air rifle from a balcony in Elm Row about 9pm on Wednesday.

Downstairs neighbours heard the shot and came outside to have a look, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man allegedly fired another shot, this time towards the vicinity of a neighbour.

The armed offenders squad was then called out.

When the man was approached, he came at police holding a baseball bat.

He also had a knife on his person.

When he was arrested, the air rifle was recovered, along with a significant amount of cannabis, and the man was also found to have breached bail conditions.

The man, Vaughan Keegan Anderson, appeared in court yesterday, charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of supply, discharging an airgun with intent to injure, two charges of discharging an airgun near a dwelling with intent to frighten and unlawful possession of a knife and baseball bat.

He was remanded in custody until Thursday.