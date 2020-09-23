Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Man arrested after teen girl punched in face

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A girl was followed by a man and punched while walking in a Dunedin street in an unprovoked attack yesterday, police say.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 16-year-old girl was followed by a 45-year-old man to Albion Place, off George St, before he punched her in the face.

    It happened about 9am and was unprovoked, he said.

    The man was located at the beach and arrested.

    He will appear in the Dunedin District Court next Thursday.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter