Photo: ODT files

A man who lit a fire inside a Dunedin station did so because he felt like it, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man entered the Central Police Station in Great King St and lit the noticeboard inside the foyer about 8.15am on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody.

He told officers he started the fire because ‘‘he felt like it,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man will appear in court today, charged with arson.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz