Man seriously injured after 'grievous' assault

A man has been seriously injured following a "grievous" assault in Dunedin this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to reports of an incident at a South Rd property about 8.30am.
Armed officers and a police photographer were seen at the address.
A St John spokesman said it was notified and had sent an ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.
One male was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers remain at the scene, as police inquiries into the incident are under way.