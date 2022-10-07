Man seriously injured after 'grievous' assault

Armed police stand at the door at an address where a grievous assault occurred this morning on South Rd. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A man has been seriously injured following a "grievous" assault in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to reports of an incident at a South Rd property about 8.30am.

Armed officers and a police photographer were seen at the address.

A St John spokesman said it was notified and had sent an ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

One male was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Officers remain at the scene, as police inquiries into the incident are under way.

