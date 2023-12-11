Maryhill knifeman left trail of chaos - police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, this morning revealed more about what led up to the arrest of 35-year-old man in Maryhill on Friday.
Snr Sgt Bond said police received a report that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife on Mitchell Ave at 11.20am.
The man allegedly went to an address on the street and demanded money from a woman, Snr Sgt Bond said.
He then threw a rock through one of the windows before ripping it of its hinges until it smashed, he said.
The man then confronted another man and tried to throw a knife sharpener he picked up at him.
He allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.
He was arrested at the scene and was charged with assault, wilful damage and a raft of other charges.