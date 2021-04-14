Wednesday, 14 April 2021

1.15 pm

Multiple complaints as forbidden teen found behind wheel

    By Hamish MacLean
    Photo: ODT files
    Multiple complaints in Dunedin last night led to the arrest of a 16-year-old girl forbidden to drive, yet behind the wheel of a stolen car when stopped by officers, police say.

    The teenager with some associates allegedly stole a Mazda Demio in Grosvenor St some time before 8pm, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, said.

    The make and model of car had recently been targeted by youths, he said.

    But the stolen vehicle came to the attention of police when, shortly after the alleged theft, police received multiple driving complaints about her driving in the Kaikorai Valley area, he said.

    She failed to stop for police in Frasers Rd.

    But officers did catch up with her at 8pm in nearby Lincoln St.

    The girl did not have a licence, had been dealt with in the past and was forbidden to drive, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    The car was being examined for forensics before it would be released, he said. 

    hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

     

    

