Neighbours 'in tears' over alleged dog abuse

The sounds of a Dunedin man allegedly abusing his dogs was so distressing neighbours were moved to tears, a court has heard.

Luke James Ruane Maloney, 34, appeared in the Dunedin District Court for his judge-alone trial yesterday, donning a jersey depicting his two dogs Compton and Mystik, after pleading not guilty to a charge of ill-treating an animal.

Infamous jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor was called as the police's first witness - the only time the man, who has had a historically fractious relationship with authorities, has been in such a position.

He told the court he was living about 100m from Maloney's home in Selwyn St, North East Valley, earlier this year and in March reviewed film from the CCTV cameras he had erected to face the street.

Footage was played in court and though there was no visual evidence of any violence, the audio captured three outbursts.

A raised voice issuing a barrage of expletives, along with impact noises, are audible during the incidents, along with a dog's intermittent whining and yelping.

"I'm gonna give you a f...... hiding," is yelled on one occasion.

"I will break your f...... jaw," on another.

Mr Taylor said it was impossible to ignore what was taking place at Maloney's address.

Similarly affected was neighbour Hazel Heal, who estimated she regularly heard commotion from across the road.

She said the valley in which they lived amplified the noise "like a megaphone".

"It was like it was right in my room," Ms Heal said.

"Sometimes I would be reduced to tears."

She said she contacted SPCA and on one occasion called out to Maloney, asking him to stop.

"The day before the dogs were taken I heard him say he was going to break their neck and that was convincing, just with the amount of emotion and the threat. I constantly thought the next beating would be the last. I discussed with a neighbour one way the dog would be set free is if it were killed," Ms Heal said.

Another local resident, Margaret Van Hale, was also prompted to call SPCA over the weekly flashpoints.

She told the court Maloney came out on to the road around the time his pets had been confiscated.

"He stood out on the street and yelled out to the neighbourhood saying: 'all you think I beat my dogs. Come say it to my face'. Just general yelling . . . and getting angry," Ms Van Hale said.

Maloney's counsel Libby Hadlow confirmed with each police witness that they had never seen any animal abuse inflicted by her client.

Was it possible the defendant's heightened emotional state was caused by one of the dogs trying to bite him or that one of the animals was squealing because it was caught in a rose bush?

It was possible, said Mr Taylor.

"Anything's possible."

The impact sounds detailed by the witnesses could have been caused by Maloney striking a kennel or a fence post, Ms Hadlow suggested.

Ms Heal believed that was implausible.

"There was no hard sound to those hits. It was a 'whoomp'," she said.

The trial is expected to end today and will also hear from SPCA staff and a vet who examined the dogs.

Prosecutor James Collins said the vet's assessment concluded there had been a breach of the code of animal welfare.