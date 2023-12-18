Night out ends with brothers behaving badly

Two brothers had a punch-up and a third allegedly kneed a police officer while in the back of a patrol car during a chaotic night out in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called at 3.30am on Saturday after reports of disorderly behaviour in the Octagon.

Two brothers, a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old, were waiting for their ride home and were about to cross the road to get into their sister’s car when they got into an argument.

The 24-year-old punched his brother seven times in the head before police could intervene, and officers ended up pepper-spraying the man.

The third brother then walked over and started arguing with the 20-year-old while police were providing aftercare to the pepper-sprayed man.

The third brother and the sister then started arguing with the arresting officers, saying the fighting pair were ‘‘just having a sparring match’’, which was not a crime.

The third brother continued to be disruptive as police attended to the pepper-sprayed man.

Despite repeated warnings to stop interfering, the third brother became aggressive towards police and was arrested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

While he was being taken to the police station, he kneed the arresting officer while still in the patrol car.

He also threatened to kill the officer and his family, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with obstruction, resisting police, threats to kill and assaults towards police.

He was bailed and was due to appear in court on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was not charged and took a taxi home.

The pepper-sprayed man was taken home by his sister and was not charged.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz