Not guilty plea in Momona stabbing

The defendant appeared via video link in the High Court at Dunedin this morning. Photo: ODT files

A 20-year-old man accused of a fatal stabbing in Momona, near Dunedin, has pleaded not guilty.

The defendant appeared for the first time in the High Court at Dunedin by video link this morning charged with the murder of Grant Jopson on October 15.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner said her client was being assessed by a psychologist to potentially provide further evidence for continued name suppression.

Justice Cameron Mander made a temporary order which would run until the defendant’s next appearance in February.

A police spokeswoman previously said emergency services were called to an altercation near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain, which resulted in one person being transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Mr Jopson was in a moderate condition after being stabbed but deteriorated on the way to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

His employers, Quality Firewood Dunedin, posted a tribute on Facebook following the news of his death.

‘‘Sadly we have lost our longest serving staff member Grant Jopson, rest in peace mate. Thank you for your loyal service, the laughs and the support. Love to your wife Brenda and son Daniel,’’ it said.

The defendant remains on bail in Invercargill and a provisional trial date for June next year was set.

