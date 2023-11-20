Pair crash while fleeing assault after drug deal turns sour

A drug deal gone wrong ended in car crashed into a power pole after two teenagers fled a Dunedin property after being assaulted, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a crash where a vehicle smashed into a power pole in Victoria Rd at 7.10pm on Friday.

Investigations revealed that the two occupants of the car, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, had crashed after fleeing from an assault at a nearby address.

The pair had recently attempted to purchase cannabis from the address but during their time at the property ended up being attacked by other people present at the location.

The two fled the property and hopped in the vehicle and drove off.

In their haste to get away, they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the power pole.

The man had blood on his face as a result of the assault and not the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Investigations were ongoing into the incident.

On Sunday, in an unrelated incident, police stopped a vehicle travelling in George St at 11.15pm and talked to an 18-year-old driver.

While police were speaking to him and he was searching for his licence, officers spotted a bag of cannabis sitting in the centre console of the car.

Officers invoked a warrantless search and located 28.35 grams of cannabis and $2000 in cash.

He was charged with possession of a pipe and utensils for cannabis and for supply of cannabis.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz