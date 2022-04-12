Passengers left behind after driver caught doing burnout

A driver caught doing a burnout did a runner, leaving three passengers to talk to police in the early hours of this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers on John Wilson Ocean Dr saw a car performing burnouts on Victoria Rd about 12.20am.

Police located the vehicle, but the driver had run off and left behind three passengers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The car was impounded for 28 days and police were working to identify the driver, he said.

In an unrelated incident while on John Wilson Ocean Dr, officers also recovered a vehicle which had been stolen from a South Dunedin address.

The vehicle was returned to the victim, Snr Sgt Bond said.

