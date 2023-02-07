Pensioner punched in Mosgiel diner dust-up

A 52-year-old man will appear in court after a fight with a pension-aged man at a Mosgiel bar, police say.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at Nellies Restaurant and Bar in Gordon Rd about 10.30pm on Friday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man had been drinking at the premises and got into a ‘‘fight with another patron,’’

In the altercation, a 65-year-old man was "punched in the face".

‘‘The 65-year-old then slipped and fell on the floor, breaking his wrist,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim was transported to Dunedin Hospital via ambulance.

The 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court later this week.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz