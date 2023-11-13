Police abandon Otago Peninsula chase as driver speeds off

Dunedin police were forced to abandon a chase sparked when a driver sped past a patrol car on Otago Peninsula.

It was one of three incidents where drivers failed to stop in Dunedin over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the intersection of Queens Gardens and Burlington St at 3.15am on Sunday after someone driving a late 90s model Mazda travelling north failed to stop at the red light and crashed into a car driven by a 32-year-old.

They continued on without stopping to check on the person's wellbeing.

Inquiries were ongoing and police ask anyone with any information to call 105 and quote the number 2311128061.

On Saturday at 7am police officers out on patrol exited Rotary Park when a silver VW Golf sped past them in Highcliff Rd going 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Police pulled in behind it and signalled for them to stop but the vehicle continued to flee at high speeds.

Officers abandoned pursuit due to the manner of driving.

Police were seeking that driver as well and asked anyone for any information about that vehicle to call 105 and quote 2311115955.

At 3.55am on Saturday police observed a vehicle travelling in Andersons Bay Rd.

Police activated lights but the driver fled police and started driving around the streets of South Dunedin.

Police stopped following after a short while, made inquiries and located the vehicle in Green Island.

A 25-year-old man admitted to being the driver and failing to stop for police.

He was arrested and his vehicle impounded. He was charged with dangerous driving and failure to stop.

