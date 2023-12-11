Police charge man with performing indecent act

A man has been charged after being witnessed by members of the public allegedly performing an indecent act on the balcony of a central Dunedin hotel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was allegedly touching himself inappropriately while sitting on the balcony of a hotel on Moray Pl at 7.45am on Friday morning.

Police located the man and spoke to him in the hotel's restaurant.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was charged with performing an indecent act.