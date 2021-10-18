Police kept busy with car break-ins

The registered owner of a car got a surprise when they saw a man using a coat-hanger, hammer and screwdriver to break into their car, which was parked on Ensor St, Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the man was spotted about 7.15pm on Sunday.

When police arrived, the 35-year-old man, who was still trying to access the vehicle, said that the car belonged to him and that it had been stolen five years previously, Snr Sgt Dinnissen.

Unfortunately for the man, the owner of the vehicle had owned the vehicle in question since at least 2011, he said.

The man was subsequently arrested.

Earlier, a 28-year-old man was spotted swerving and indicating the wrong way as he drove down Forbury Rd in Dunedin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said that when stopped by police near Macandrew Rd just before 5.00am, the man said he was driving his ‘‘associate’’, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, home.

A roadside breath-test recorded over 900mcg, but the man elected to have a blood sample taken.

Early this morning, a youth was observed breaking into cars on Orbell St, Dalmore.

He was located in nearby Fea St, where he was found with a screwdriver, vice grip and gloves.

The youth admitted to breaking into the car and taking a pair of shoes and $20.