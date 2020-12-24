Police spot speeding car only for it to crash moments later

A car spotted speeding by police crashed just moments later.

Constable Sam Alexander said police saw a car speeding at 10pm in South Rd yesterday.

Police turned around, and found the car crashed on the corner of Eglinton Rd.

The 41-year-old male driver underwent breath alcohol procedures, and elected to have a blood sample taken.

His licence was suspended for 28 days, and police were awaiting the results of the blood test.