Police spot speeding car only for it to crash moments later

    A car spotted speeding by police crashed just moments later.

    Constable Sam Alexander said police saw a car speeding at 10pm in South Rd yesterday.

    Police turned around, and found the car crashed on the corner of Eglinton Rd.

    The 41-year-old male driver underwent breath alcohol procedures, and elected to have a blood sample taken.

    His licence was suspended for 28 days, and police were awaiting the results of the blood test.

