Porch pirate nabbed again after rash of thefts

An alleged Mosgiel porch pirate will have her second day in court this month after a raft of bank card and mail thefts.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were alerted to a Facebook post of a woman who had her bank card stolen from her mailbox.

Police located the alleged thief, a 29-year-old Mosgiel woman who had used the bank card at a Dunedin dairy.

The woman was charged with the theft and for using the credit card, and was charged with 11 additional charges of theft, all related to stolen bank cards and mail.

She would appear in Dunedin District Court on the 12 charges today, he said.

Earlier this month, the same woman was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft after police found a stash of stolen packages and mail at a Mosgiel address.

The woman stole multiple bank cards, letters, and courier packages from numerous properties in the Mosgiel area.

In August, the woman faced seven shoplifting charges over thefts from supermarkets and petrol stations.

