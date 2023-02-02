Psychiatric assessment for Wakari murder accused

A Dunedin teenager charged with murdering a woman will undertake a psychiatric assessment while in custody.

The 18-year-old appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning by video link from the Otago Corrections Facility where heavy suppression orders where continued by Justice Cameron Mander.

No plea was entered and the case will come back before the court next month.

Justice Mander said a psychiatric assessment would be undertaken in the meantime which may provide further grounds to continue the suppression orders.

Police said they were called to a house in Wakari early on January 14.

They found the victim dead.

By that evening, the man had been arrested and charged with her murder.

Neighbours said they saw lights and heard noises coming from the house the night of the alleged murder, but thought nothing of it.

The occupants had only lived in the home at the centre of the investigation for a few months, they said.