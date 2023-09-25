Rider overtook at 180kmh on double yellows: police

A motorcyclist fleeing police allegedly overtook several cars on a Dunedin motorway at 180kmh.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was initially clocked by officers at 147kmh while heading south with another rider on the Northern Motorway about 4.25pm yesterday.

The officers activated their lights and siren, and the pair accelerated away, overtaking several cars on double yellow lines at an estimated speed "no less than 180kmh on the straight just before Pine Hill".

Police caught up to the one of the riders, a 45-year-old man, as he was held up by other traffic coming into Pine Hill, and got his registration.

A minute later, at the Great King St/Pine Hill Rd stop sign, he was signalled by officers to stop and this time he did.

He was charged with dangerous driving, and failing to stop aggravated (summonsed). His bike was impounded and his licence suspended for 28 days.

The other rider was not found.