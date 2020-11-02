Monday, 2 November 2020

11.57 am

Security guards allegedly assaulted in attempt to reenter Beer Fest

    By Hamish MacLean
    Thousands of people surged through the gates and covered the turf at Forsyth Barr Stadium at the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival.
    Two attendees at the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival had so much fun they refused to leave.

    One man was so keen to get back into the event after it closed on Saturday, he allegedly assaulted three security guards who tried to stop him.

    Police made just two arrests among a well-behaved crowd of nearly 12,000 punters over two days at the festival, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    While some Beer Fest-goers were asked to leave the event for intoxication, to have such large numbers of people at the beer fest and only two arrests was ‘‘pretty good’’.

    A 44-year-old man would not leave Forsyth Barr Stadium after the day wrapped up on Friday.

    He was arrested for disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and got a formal written warning.

    Then on Saturday night 30 minutes after the beer fest wrapped up, another man wanted to get back in.

    The 41-year-old man was so determined to get back into the closed event, he assaulted three security guards, Acting Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man was charged with injures, intent to injure and two assault charges and will appear in Dunedin District Court on November 5, he said. 

