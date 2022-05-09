Monday, 9 May 2022

Security staffer assaulted at bar

    By Oscar Francis
    Inquiries are continuing after a security staff member was assaulted at a central Dunedin bar early on Sunday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Bath St bar about 2.30am after the staff member was assaulted.

    The offender had left by the time the police arrived and inquiries were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    About 3.50am a different man was arrested in the Octagon after causing multiple altercations.

    He was arrested for disorder and released with a formal warning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

