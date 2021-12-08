Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Serious assault in Maori Hill

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police have confirmed they are investigating a robbery and associated serious assault in Maori Hill about 2am on Sunday.

    A spokesman said the incident occurred in Claremont St.

    One person was taken to hospital after the incident, in which witnesses said a man was hit in the head by a person with gang links.

    A St John spokeswoman said St John received a call at 1.47amon Sunday to an incident in Maori Hill.

    One ambulance responded to the scene. St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Dunedin Hospital.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter