Police have confirmed they are investigating a robbery and associated serious assault in Maori Hill about 2am on Sunday.

A spokesman said the incident occurred in Claremont St.

One person was taken to hospital after the incident, in which witnesses said a man was hit in the head by a person with gang links.

A St John spokeswoman said St John received a call at 1.47amon Sunday to an incident in Maori Hill.

One ambulance responded to the scene. St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Dunedin Hospital.