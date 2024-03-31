Teen charged after incident on Southern Motorway

Police surround a car in Crawford St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A 19-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously and driving with excess breath alcohol, following an incident on the Southern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police saw a vehicle driving north-bound on the Southern Motorway at "dangerous speed", but officers decided not to pursue it.

The same vehicle was spotted in Crawford St a short time later, and police signalled for it to stop.

"The driver pulled over then attempted to flee on foot, before being taken into custody around 8:30am."

She said the 19-year-old had been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court in relation to excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.

